He’s not dead.

Amid the hype — and sadness — caused by Planters’ decision to kill off beloved mascot Mr. Peanut, the 104-year-old icon rose from the dead on Super Bowl Sunday night.

In an ad shown during the third quarter, friends and fellow product mascots are shown gathered graveside at the spokesnut’s funeral.

Tears from the weeping Kool-Aid man drop onto the grave, from which green sprouts emerge, followed by a baby Mr. Peanut, complete with top hat.

#BabyNut here, back and cuter than ever! Now what should I do next? Tell me in the replies and I’ll try to do them in real time! And yes… suggestions that are a little nutty are ok. https://t.co/UWFWzPURht — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

The diminutive nut has social media abuzz, with comparisons to The Child — popularly called “Baby Yoda” — from TV series “The Mandalorian.”

Given the mascot’s ties to Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County — Planters was founded here in 1906, 10 years before Mr. Peanut was created by a Virginia teen as part of a trademark contest — this resurrection has residents of the northeast Pennsylvania town very happy indeed, The (Wilkes-Barre) Times Leader reported Sunday night.

What had been planned as a vigil for Mr. Peanut on Monday on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, sponsored by Visit Luzerne County, will still take place, but with an entirely different tone.

“We are still going to celebrate the original Mr. Peanut, and are happy the tradition will apparently continue with the new baby peanut,” said Visit Luzerne County Executive Director Ted Wampole.

The noon gathering will be held outside the agency’s office at 56 Public Square.