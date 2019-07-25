Born and raised in Columbia, Barry Ford was a constant presence in the borough.

Ford spent his career reporting on the town for the former daily Columbia News and then the weekly Columbia Ledger, where he spent 18 years and was the editor when it folded in 2009.

If he wasn’t covering a sporting event for the Columbia newspapers, or for LNP where he was a longtime corespondent, Ford might have been keeping score or helping organize the contests as part of the Columbia Boys Athletic Association, where he was a longtime member.

“Barry was always there, always involved in every facet of Columbia sports. You probably couldn’t go to a sporting contest without Barry being there,” Lutz said. “He had a heart for kids and he had a heart for Columbia. And if it was about Columbia or kids, Barry was there.”

Ford, who had breakfast nearly every day at Hinkle’s Restaurant, also served on borough council and was elected to the school board in 2016.

While Ford had health problems over the last couple years and needed a scooter to get around, he could still be seen around town. When Lutz spotted Ford lately, he said he would tease him about his new form of transportation.

“ ‘Hey Barry, make sure you have enough battery because you’re all over town,’ ” Lutz recalls telling Ford.

But after 60 years of living, working and volunteering in Columbia, Ford, who died July 18, will no longer be seen around the town he loved so much.

“I don’t know if we will ever see another Barry Ford,” Lutz said. “When it came to Columbia, Barry Ford was all about Columbia. He was kind of like Mr. Columbia.”

Karl Kreiser, a lawyer who knew Ford since they played together as children, said his friend was so tied to Columbia that he never really saw much of a reason to leave.

“Born and raised and never really left, and never traveled too far, other than going down to see the Eagles or the Phillies play,” he said.

“He was dedicated, he loved this town, he’d do anything for this town,” said Kreiser, who coaches the Columbia High School varsity girls basketball team, for whom Ford kept score last year.

In addition to volunteering to help his town, Ford spent decades describing its happenings for Columbia residents.

Gary Sutton, who was the head coach of the Columbia boys’ basketball team that won a state title in 1987, said Ford’s coverage of the season for the Columbia News was required reading.

And Sutton said Ford, who was a reporter for WSBA Radio in York before becoming a newspaperman, had a writing style that suited Columbia.

“Columbia is a very straightforward talking and thinking town, and I think that he gave voice to them,” said Sutton, who now hosts a morning talk show on WSBA. “He was kind of the scribe of Columbia because he wrote what people were thinking.”