Citing “recent COVID-19 regulations” that led to an indefinite date for being able to reopen, MoviE-town in Elizabethown says it is now closed permanently.

The movie theater at 700 N. Hanover St. made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page.

“As the primary manager for The Town's Theatres, my goal was to keep a clean and friendly facility that offered the most recent entertainment at reasonable prices,” the post said.

“Unfortunately, due to the recent COVID-19 regulations we are placed in the situation of an indefinite opening date without recent titles to offer. This has forced our business to make the extremely hard decision to close permanently. The Town's Theatres and I thank each and every one of you for your dedicated patronage and efforts over the years,” the post said.

Movie theaters were among the business Gov. Tom Wolf ordered to close March 16 in an attempt to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 8-screen theater is owned by Room One, the company that also owns and operates the Cocoaplex Cinema in Hershey. Originally constructed in 1966, the 30,000-square-foot building was an auto dealership until it was converted to a movie theater in 1999.