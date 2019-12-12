If you saw people with guns on Wednesday afternoon near West Mifflin Street, there's no reason to be alarmed.

A production crew set up shop in the alleyway, which connects Prince and Queen streets. They began filming around 1:30 p.m.

The crew is filming an action-thriller indie movie called "Locked In" starring Mena Suvari, who's best known for her roles in "American Beauty" and "American Pie 2."

The movie is being produced by LampHouse Films, located on Columbia Avenue. A call to LampHouse was not immediately returned.

The movie's IMDB page says the movie's plot is a single mother who must protect her daughter and herself during a heist gone wrong at a high-tech storage facility.