Earlier this month staff began moving into Lancaster city's newly completed public works operations center at 225 Riverside Ave. in Lancaster Township.

Built at a cost of $10 million, the 35,000 square foot complex will house about 60 employees who maintain the city's parks, streets, motor vehicle fleet and city-owned buildings.

The move allows the city to vacate the former Farmers Supply building at 515 N. Franklin St., which it has been leasing while the operations center is finished.

It is being sold and will be renovated to become the first Treasures Markets, a combination discount supermarket and thrift stores. 

Treasures Markets' chairman is Mike Mitchell, who was president of the former Amelia's grocery chain. It is a social enterprise, with proceeds going to support Water Street Mission and other nonprofits.

