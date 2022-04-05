A Mountville woman has agreed to plead guilty in federal court to stealing more than $73,000 in federal retirement benefits intended for a relative who had passed away.

Sally Schrom, 66, was charged with one count of theft of government funds, according to charging documents filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The plea agreement was also filed Tuesday. Schrom agreed to pay the government $59,587 in restitution, according to the plea. A date for Schrom’s plea has not been scheduled

According to federal prosecutors, Schrom received federal military and civilian retirement benefits over a two-and-a-half-year period beginning in April 2017.

A message left with Schrom’s attorney was not immediately returned.