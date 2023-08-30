Richard Williams’ brother called his death “murder” in testimony Wednesday in Lancaster County Court, saying Williams’ ex-wife, Cherrelle Byrd, carried out an “insidious agenda” when she shot him in April 2021 inside their Mountville home.

Supporters of Byrd, who has a documented history as a domestic violence victim, called the shooting self-defense and an accident in their letters of support to Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn.

The shooting wasn’t murder, Spahn said, nor was it an accident or self-defense.

“I must deal with what is in front of me, and that is manslaughter,” Spahn said.

Spahn acknowledged Byrd, 36, and the couple’s children endured a home life that was “tragically toxic and abusive.”

Because Byrd pleaded guilty in May to voluntary manslaughter, she acknowledged she was mistaken in thinking she was acting in self-defense when she shot Williams during an argument, Spahn said. He also said he couldn’t overlook the fact that she went to her bedroom to get the handgun.

At the conclusion of the emotional hearing, Spahn sentenced Byrd to four years and two months to 10 years in state prison. The sentence was slightly in the mitigated range of state sentencing guidelines, Spahn said.

Voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and the guidelines called for a minimum of about 4.5 to 6 years. Byrd also must pay restitution of about $4,400 and the cost of prosecution, which was not immediately available.

Byrd has been at Lancaster County Prison for nearly 29 months, meaning she will be eligible for parole in just under two years.

The sentence followed an emotional hearing at which Williams’ siblings spoke, as did the couple’s children, Byrd’s sister and Byrd.

Byrd’s daughter said she saw her father slam her mother’s head into a wall when she was a young child.

She said she would sometimes wake up to find her father passed out on the floor. Some days, he would be gone. On those days, she said, she knew there would be peace.

“Me and my brother are the true victims,” she said.

Turning to Williams’ siblings — her aunts and uncles — she said, “My brother and I witnessed everything” that went on in the house, adding she was scared to go to bed.

Byrd’s son told Spahn he loves his father and even has a tattoo of him on his arm, but that his mother is a good person.

Byrd said she was 18 when she met Williams, who was a couple years older than her, and tried to encourage him to improve and maintain relationships with his family.

“He had such a bad past,” she said. “I bought him his first birthday cake, which made him so happy.”

She said her “whole life is gone” — her children are growing up without her and their father.

The shooting happened, she said, after Williams “blew up” at her when she asked him to help out more with the kids. She had recently tried to reconcile with Williams, something that happened repeatedly throughout their relationship.

Byrd turned to Williams’ family and apologized to them, adding they knew about the abuse.

“Just like he deserved to live, I did, too,” she said.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart did not argue for a specific sentence, instead asking Spahn to impose a “just and deserving sentence.”

Byrd’s attorney, Andrew Cooper, said the case was tragic for everyone and argued for a sentence in the mitigated range.

“This is a case about domestic violence and the insidious nature of domestic violence,” he said.

Cooper said there were at least eight or nine police reports concerning Byrd’s abuse. She wore makeup to cover evidence of strangulation and had sought a temporary protection from abuse order against Williams.

The night of the shooting, Cooper said, Byrd had retrieved the gun to protect herself as she waited for Williams to get his belongings and leave.

But then Williams dropped his clothes and charged at Byrd, who shot him once in the chest, Cooper said. She then sat him up and tried to help him until medical help she called for arrived. She didn’t learn he died until well after talking to police.

Despite all the abuse, Cooper said, Byrd “loved Mr. Williams. She loves him to this day.”