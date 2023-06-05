A Mountville woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday for fatally shooting her ex-husband in 2021.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said county court Judge Merrill Spahn accepted Byrd’s guilty plea, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a recommended sentence of four-and-a-half to six years.

West Hempfield Township police officers who responded to the shooting found Cherrelle Byrd, 36, kneeling over the body of her ex-husband, Richard Williams, after she shot him during an argument about money that had escalated to a physical altercation.

Byrd told officers she retrieved the handgun during the argument, but when Williams, who was intoxicated, saw it, he grabbed her by the hair and pushed her off her chair, sending the gun across the room. Byrd retrieved the gun, and Williams began packing his belongings before he dropped them by the door and started approaching Byrd, who shot him when he was approximately 6 feet away. Byrd confessed to the crime when officers arrived.

Byrd was initially scheduled for a criminal trial July 31, but she will be sentenced at a later date. She is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison.