Defense attorneys for a Mountville woman charged with fatally shooting her ex-husband want to present her to a jury as a long-time domestic violence victim who acted in self-defense.

They want to use an expert witness to testify about the “social context and myths surrounding domestic violence” to help in their defense of Cherrelle Byrd, attorney Andrew Cooper told a judge Tuesday.

Prosecutors recently filed a motion to keep the expert’s testimony out of the trial, scheduled for February. And they want to exclude Richard Williams’ criminal history.

Attorneys on both sides argued their positions at an evidentiary hearing Tuesday before Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn.

According to prosecutors, Byrd, 36, shot Williams on April 16, 2021, during an argument about money. Williams, 35, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. She is charged with a single count of homicide.

Byrd told police that she got her Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, loaded it and tucked it under her chair, according to charging documents. Williams saw the gun, then grabbed Byrd by her hair and pushed her off the chair, causing the pistol to slide across the room, documents said.

Byrd got the gun and told police that Williams taunted her to use it, the document said. When she pointed the gun at Williams, he began walking toward her, the documents said, and she shot him from five or six feet away.

In seeking to bar the expert testimony of Victoria Lutz, a Colorado attorney with more than four decades of experience in the domestic violence field, Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart argued that Lutz isn’t qualified to offer diagnoses of battered woman syndrome or post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Ms. Lutz has no psychiatric or psychological training. She is not a therapist or counselor,” Swinehart said, but instead is a former prosecutor. “She has no science to rely on regarding her opinion here.”

Swinehart said because Lutz doesn’t have the appropriate background, she isn't qualified to address the issue of self-defense.

But Cooper said Lutz doesn’t need to be a psychiatrist or a psychologist because the courts allow people with specialized knowledge in a given field to testify as expert witnesses.

He said Lutz has testified as an expert witness in Colorado, New York and Wyoming and has conducted training for lawyers and judges. She was also the executive director of a Colorado domestic violence shelter for more than seven years.

In her report, Lutz wrote that based on her review of the case, it was her opinion to “a reasonable degree of certainty that is acceptable in the field of domestic violence and intimate partner violence that Ms. Byrd's actions on the evening of April 16, 2021 were consistent with those of a battered woman who had suffered the years of domestic violence and trauma that she endured from Richard E. Williams and that her actions were reasonable under the circumstances.”

However, Cooper said he intended to use Lutz to testify about domestic violence in general and planned to introduce evidence pertaining to Byrd in other ways.

As for Williams’ criminal history, Swinehart argued that it was either irrelevant or too old to be allowed into trial in support of a self-defense claim.

Williams had a 2005 conviction for possessing a firearm without a license, but Swinehart said having a gun in and of itself didn’t equate to violence.

Williams also had two juvenile cases, from 1999 and 2001 — one of which involved an aggravated assault charge, though neither resulted in a conviction, Swinehart said. A 2010 harassment charge was dismissed.

Cooper said the 2001 aggravated assault case was relevant because Williams and Byrd began their relationship in 2003. And the harassment was relevant because Byrd was the victim. He said Williams kicked in a door and choked her.

“Our theory is there was abuse throughout the relationship,” Cooper said.

After the hearing, Cooper said he did not know what led to the 2010 harassment case being dismissed.

Spahn said he would try to rule as quickly as possible, but noted he has a homicide trial scheduled in December.

Byrd’s mother and other relatives were in the courtroom, but did not want to comment afterward. At the conclusion of the hearing, a woman wished Byrd a happy birthday — her birthday was Sunday — and said, “God got you.”

Sheriff deputies then led the handcuffed Byrd from the courtroom. She is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.