A Mountville woman was arrested after leaving her two children unattended with no air conditioning running in her vehicle while shopping for an hour at Wegmans in Manheim Township, police said.

Jessica D. Pizarro, 34, was charged with endangering the welfare of children after the two minors, ages 6 and 8, were found in a parked vehicle at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek on July 17. The vehicle was not running.

Outside temperatures were in excess of 84 degrees that day, according to police.

Children and babies left alone in idle vehicles on hot summer days have resulted in deadly consequences.

There were 52 hot car deaths nationwide in 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.