Mountville Borough is receiving $65,000 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to upgrade its community park.

The borough will match the Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant with $35,000, bringing the total for renovations to $100,000 for the park’s first major upgrade since the early 1990s, according to borough and state officials.

“People want to be outside. They want to recreate in a safe environment. They want to be with their families,” Mike Walsh, DCNR’s deputy secretary, said Thursday in announcing the funding alongside local officials. “This is community investment.”

Mountville’s renovations at the 8-acre park include resurfacing the basketball court, upgrading the tennis court and creating pickleball and bocce courts, building a pedestrian walkway to improve access under the Americans with Disabilities Act and landscaping, including a rain garden, according to Derrick Millhouse, the borough’s manager.

“This is a critical component to a well-functioning society well-functioning community,” said state Rep. Brett Miller, R-East Hempfield Township.

Mountville also has Lockard, Spring Hill and the VFW park in the borough, and operates Grubb Lake Nature Park in partnership with West Hempfield Township. The borough is working to make similar improvements at its other parks.

At just under one-square mile, Mountville has about 2,800 residents, but the community park is also used by people from neighboring communities.

Walsh said DCNR gets less than half a penny out of each dollar the state receives in taxes, but that funding creates a huge return on investment. Local parks generate $1 billion in spending, he said.

DCNR officials chose Mountville to announce the grant to underscore their commitment to partnering with local communities. The agency is spending $70 million on 317 projects across the state under the Community Conservation Partnerships Program. In all, Pennsylvania has more than 6,100 local parks.