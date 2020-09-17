When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: Council unanimously voted to offer the vacant position of borough manager to Mark Pugliese for a salary between $57,000 and $80,000.

Background: Pugliese previously served as the West Hempfield Township police chief for nearly 17 years. He retired from the position in 2019 and was replaced by Chief Lisa Layden.

Hoover Street traffic: Council unanimously voted to install two traffic counters on Hoover Street as the first step toward slowing traffic. Zoning Officer Sam Meckley of borough engineer Rettew Associates explained that Rettew determined the traffic counters should be installed for data collection. Following that, the road will be analyzed for a three-way stop at Manor and Hoover streets. If the stop signs do not successfully calm traffic, the next step will be to install temporary speed bumps.

Rental properties: Meckley also provided a first draft of a new rental property ordinance that would replace the borough’s current landlord registration process with a licensing and inspection process. The proposed ordinance would require landlords to renew their licenses every year and schedule an inspection for each of their properties every other year. The ordinance would cover residential units, as well as short-term rentals like bed-and-breakfasts and short-term rentals through sites like Airbnb.

Next meeting: The Sept. 28 meeting was canceled. The next meeting will be Oct. 12.