When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Borough Council unanimously voted to advertise a 2021 budget proposal of $1.23 million with no tax increase. The final budget will be adopted at the Dec. 14 meeting.

Budget gap: The proposed budget has a gap of $99,417. General government Chair Christine Eshleman said auditors recommended using the borough’s reserve fund to cover the difference.

Discussion about tax increase: Mayor Philip Kresge suggested council consider a small tax increase to cover the budget gap instead of using the reserve fund, but Eshleman said a tax increase was not the strategy recommended by auditors. After the meeting, Eshleman said she did not think it was likely that council would consider a tax increase.

Rental property ordinance: Planning and zoning Chair Jesse Hersh said a potential new rental property ordinance will not be instituted at the beginning of the year as previously proposed. He said Borough Council will need to consider whether to update the existing rental property ordinance, which is currently not being fully enforced, or adopt a new one.

Traffic light update: Council unanimously voted to install louvers on the traffic lights at the intersection of Main Street and College Avenue to prevent confusion at the intersection of Manor Street and Main Street, where accidents frequently occur. The louvers are not to exceed $4,000. Council previously voted to install optically programmed signal heads on the lights in an amount not to exceed $4,500, but the signal heads turned out to be significantly more expensive than previously thought. Council is continuing to look into more comprehensive improvements at the Manor and Main intersection, although such improvements would represent a significant amount of time and money.

Next meeting: The Nov. 23 meeting is canceled.