A Mountville man, who police said owned and disseminated child pornography, now faces multiple felony charges.

Yeuris Almonte-Sena, 19, was arrested after an investigation that showed he’d been viewing and sharing the illegal images from March to November 2021, according to Manor Township police.

Almonte-Sena faces felony charges of possessing child pornography, disseminating child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility, online court documents show.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. March 22 before District Judge Joshua R. Keller, according to court documents.