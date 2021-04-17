On Friday night, a Mountville-area man was shot and killed inside his home following an argument, according to West Hempfield Township police.

West Hempfield Township police responded to a call at the 400 block of Hillside Drive for a dispute between two adults. When they arrived at the scene, they found Richard Williams with a single gunshot wound, police said.

Williams was then taken the Lancaster General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Cherrelle Byrd, 34, has been charged with Criminal Homicide in relation to Williams' death, police said.

West Hempfield Township police have stated that the homicide investigation is in relation to a domestic incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The police department is continuing to investigate the incident with assistance from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office