A Mountville man who alerted 911 nearly two dozen times, claiming the KKK and Hilary and Chelsea Clinton were threatening him, bit a police officer and tried to take his gun, yelling, “I’m going to kill you,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

James Hau Minh Vo, 38, of the 300 block of Primrose Lane, texted Lancaster County-Wide Communications nine times, called them eight times and was transferred to Lancaster 911 via Dauphin County 911 five times on Feb. 25 at 6 and 10:26 p.m., West Hempfield Township police said.

Vo wanted to speak with a “good cop about civil rights and KKK issues,” police said, adding that he wanted to report that the Clintons were also threatening him.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police arrived to talk with Vo, but he wasn’t home, according to the affidavit. When police arrived again about an hour later, Vo still wasn’t home, so an officer called him.

On the phone, “he kept repeatedly making outlandish conspiracy claims and referring to the KKK and various movies and actors/actresses,” police said.

Fifteen minutes later, Vo was found in the area of Highland Drive and Stony Battery Road, where an officer found Vo and another officer wrestling on the ground, according to the affidavit.

Vo was riding his bicycle when police approached him and he “immediately became confrontational,” and punched an officer on the left side of his head when he was being arrested, police said.

Vo bit the officer behind his ear, causing an open wound, according to the affidavit, and tried to get the officer’s gun while saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

Police used a Taser before being able to arrest him, according to the affidavit.

The officer that was bit was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, police said.

Vo is charged with felony aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer, according to the criminal complaint. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, terroristic threats and false alarm to agency of public safety (for calling 911 with “no legitimate reason”).

He is in Lancaster County Prison, with bail set at $75,000, according to online court documents.

