The Mountville Fire Company will host a special carnival in Mountville next month, the fire company has announced.

Mountville Days Carnival will take place from May 19 to May 22, bringing food and games to Froelich Park, the fire department said in a news release. The event will also feature fireworks at dusk on May 21, with a rain date the following night.

Rides provided by Penn Valley Shows will be regularly sanitized, the fire company said. Sanitizing stations will be placed at regular intervals around the event.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fire company is hoping to see crowds return this year, according to the news release.

“Our hope is that we can offer a safe, fun and unique way for the community to come out and support our all-volunteer station,” said Peter Taraborelli, the fire company’s spokesperson. “This event is the largest annual fundraising event of the year for Mountville Fire Company and we are thrilled that it is back.”

The carnival will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 19 and 20 and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on May 21 and 22, according to the news release. Parking will be available behind Froelich Park off of Ruby Street.

Additional information about the event can be found at mountvillefire.com/carnival.