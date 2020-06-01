Although the highest deaths tolls have been concentrated in a relatively small number of local communities, the coronavirus pandemic continues to expand its grim geographic reach across Lancaster County.

Mountville Borough and East Earl Township have become the two latest communities here to report their first coronavirus deaths, according to the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

That brings to 24 the number of municipalities here that have had one or more deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Other communities that recently experienced their first deaths are Upper Leacock and Strasburg townships.

The county death toll stands at 297, which equals more than 4 deaths per day, on average, since the first was recorded here on March 26. More than 90 percent of the victims have been residents of nursing homes or other long-term-care facilities, according to Diamantoni.

Three nursing homes in suburban Lancaster Township have been hit particularly large, driving the township's death toll far above other local communities.

Here are the 24 Lancaster County communities that, as of June 1, have had one or more coronavirus deaths. The deaths represent 9.3% of the 3,189 COVID-19 cases reported so far in Lancaster County.