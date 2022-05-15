Lancaster city officials last week rebooted efforts to create a citywide broadband service that stalled five years ago but continues to be a drain on city finances to the tune of $4.5 million, and counting.

After laying miles of fiber optic cable and signing up more than 200 customers, the broadband project got hung up over a feud about what utility poles the new cable could be attached to, which led to a costly legal dispute that prompted the city’s $2.7 million split with the company that was building and managing the system.

Now, a year after becoming sole owner of the system, the city has released a request for proposals, or RFP, as it moves on in its search for another private firm to restart the project that foundered during the previous partnership with Reading-based MAW Communications.

“It’s the same goal the city had in 2013 when it started its fiber optic initiative, which is to provide high speed fiber access to everyone in the city,” said city solicitor Barry Handwerger.

While the city has started over in its search for someone to build and manage the project, it’s not actually back at square one. Before being disrupted by legal matters, some 16 miles of fiber optic cable had been installed along with two remote switching stations that form the backbone of the project. The work was enough to move some city services onto the broadband system and sign up some 200 paying customers for residential broadband service known as LanCity Connect.

However, new LanCity Connect customers haven’t been signed up for the service since 2017 because of a more than two-year legal dispute that began then between MAW Communications and PPL Electric Utilities over MAW’s use of PPL utility poles to string its cable. That dispute was settled in June 2020. Today city officials say there are 161 LanCity Connect customers. However, none of them are paying for the service.

Costly potential

While city officials laud the potential of a system they hope can eventually serve every city property and manage services like remote meter reading, safety cameras and traffic signals, the existing tangible assets have come at a high cost.

The $2.7 million settlement agreement with MAW Communications authorized by Lancaster City Council in February 2021 included a $1.2 million payment to MAW and forgiveness of the balance of the $1.5 million loan. With the addition of those costs, the city calculated at the time it had paid $4.3 million for the system, a price that also included professional services and legal bills.

Since then, the city has paid out more than $220,000 for additional professional and technical services while forgoing any revenue that had previously been generated by LanCity Connect customers.

“Since we took it over – and this is an issue that is also in that holding pattern – we have not been billing customers because there has been so much up in the air about the future of the system itself,” said Patrick Hopkins, the city’s business administrator.

As the official owner of the system since May 2021, the city has continued to support the remaining LanCity Connect customers but hasn’t charged them anything. Hopkins said that the administrative decision to not bill LanCity Connect customers was made because city officials didn’t know how to use MAW’s billing system and didn’t have the capacity to create a new billing system. He also noted that officials had expected an RFP to go out much sooner.

By not billing LanCity Connect customers over the last year, the city has lost out on at least $67,000 in revenue, a calculation based on all customers having the lowest introductory plan, which starts at 34.99 a month. The actual amount of lost revenue is likely higher since LanCity Connect offered three other levels of service, including one for $89.99 a month.

Other expenses over the last year have included $68,000 for CTC Technology & Energy, the firm the city hired to study the system and issue the recent request for proposals. The city has also spent $7,400 a month for technical support of the system as well as nearly $6,000 a month for “wholesale” internet service that allows LanCity Connect customers and the city offices to actually get internet service through the fiber optic network.

A new beginning

While the delays have added to the cost, city officials remain optimistic about being able to realize their ambition of offering low-cost broadband service to residents on a fiber optic system that also streamlines city services such as remote meter readings, traffic lights and security cameras.

Hopkins says the recent RFP – which asks for submissions by June 9 – is going out at a time when there’s more federal support for broadband initiatives and larger companies have become interested in them following the pandemic’s forced experiment of having people work and attend school from home.

“While we are a long way away from when we started this trip back in 2013 and 2014, we’re in a place where private and public capital has changed things, so we’re hoping we can reach the goals that we have,” Hopkins said. “We’ve essentially been in a holding pattern until we were ready to get this RFP out.”

The RFP, which is posted exclusively at PennBid.net, offers flexibility for a would-be partner, including the possibility of initially limiting the geographic scope of the service city officials still hope will eventually be available at every city address.

One firm city officials would like to be among the respondents to its RFP is Shentel, the Virginia-based telecommunications company that has begun the rollout of a similar fiber optic system in neighboring Lancaster Township, and is planning to add the service in several other suburban townships.

“They’re certainly one of the parties we hope will respond to our RFP,” Handwerger said.

Shentel, which has previously stated its desire to operate in Lancaster city, did not respond to a request for comment seeking insight into its plans.

