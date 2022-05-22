A Mount Joy World War II veteran and the last known eyewitness to one of the conflict’s most infamous atrocities died last week.

Harold Billow, 99, died May 17, according to his obituary.

Billow was the last known survivor of the Malmedy Massacre, where more than 120 American were captured by Waffen SS outside Malmedy, Belgium on Dec. 16, 1944, at the beginning of what would become known as the Battle of the Bulge. More than 80 of the American prisoners of war, including two Lancaster County men, were killed with the Waffen SS opened fire, but Billow fell down and laid still.

“As the German Command shot the survivors, he heard another soldier yell ‘Let's get the hell out of here,’” according to the obituary. “Harold got up and ran and headed for a nearby house. Recognizing that this was not a safe haven, he headed towards the hedge rows, and ran from hedge row to hedge row while under enemy fire until he ran into the U.S. 30th Armored Division arriving in the area.”

Billow, the last known witness to the massacre, shared his experience surviving the event to LNP|LancasterOnline in 2014.

“They were trying to kill everybody because they weren’t (supposed) to take any prisoners,” he said in the interview.

For years after the massacre, Billow would decorate his front years with 87 American flags to honor the men who died.

“People ask me about the significance of the 87 flags,” he told LNP|LancasterOnline in 2014. “There is a flag to represent each guy who fell that day.”

Originally born in Millersburg, Billow moved to Mount Joy in 1928 and lived there for his entire life, the obituary said. Billow worked at a box factory until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943, training as a “flash and sound” technician at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

During the war, Billow was attached to Battery B of the 285th Field Artillery Observation Batallion and was shipped overseas in August 1944, landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.

After the war, Billow worked at AMP, Inc, later retiring in 1985 after 34 years of service, according to his obituary.

Billow is survived by a son, three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

A funeral service for Billow will be held at Florin Church of the Brethren at 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy at 11 a.m. May 25.