A Mount Joy woman provided and snorted meth with a 17-year-old girl, according to Mount Joy police.

Jamie L. Bush, 38, was charged with endangering welfare of children after doing drugs with the girl Dec. 8, 2019, in Bush's home in the 100 block of Delta Avenue, police said.

In an unrelated case, the next day, Bush stole $700 worth of jewelry from someone else's home, police said.

For more Lancaster County crime news: