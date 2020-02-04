Denise Keyser didn't think she would ever be a guest on the "Today" show's weekly segment, "Ambush Makeover."

Keyser, of Mount Joy, had watched the segment for years, but the idea of traveling to New York City, waiting in the "Today" show plaza and being chosen by the producers to receive a new look seemed like a faraway dream.

That dream became a reality when she appeared on the Jan. 30 episode of "Ambush Makeover."

When Keyser realized her 54th birthday fell on a Thursday this year — the same day "Ambush Makeover" is filmed — she pitched the idea of traveling to New York and watching the show live to her daughter, she said.

"I thought, 'Wow, if there's any time to do it, now would be the time,'" Keyser said.

"Not that I ever thought I would get picked," she added.

Before she knew it, Keyser, her daughter Courtney Hartman, and her mother Kathleen Keyser were on their way to New York City via the train.

The women arrived Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m., and stayed up making posters, hoping that they would catch the eyes of the "Today" producers.

It worked.

Early the next morning, the women were the first in line to enter the "Today" show plaza, and hours later, Keyser had been chosen to be a guest on "Ambush Makeover."

Keyser admits she barely remembers the experience.

"It was a blur," she said.

She recalls being whisked through back hallways in the Rockefeller Plaza, changing into and out of outfits, getting her hair done, her makeup applied.

Before she knew it, she revealed her new look to not only her daughter and mother, but also to the world via national television.

Keyser's daughter was emotional about her mother's new look, and was in tears even before Keyser walked on stage.

"She deserves this and more, and I'm so happy she was chosen," Courtney, Keyser's daughter, said through tears after Keyser revealed her new look.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Keyser said she had to work hard to prevent herself from crying — she didn't want to ruin her makeup.

After the filming was over, Keyser, her daughter and her mother got to take photos with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

The show's stylist, Jill Martin, dressed Keyser in a black moto jacket, a red blouse, skinny jeans and shimmery pumps. Keyser said she got to keep everything but the shoes.

Her long brown hair was cut at her shoulders, giving her a "flirty" cut, Keyser was told by the stylists. She was also given blonde highlights.

Keyser said she had always wanted her hair done by a professional who knew what would best fit her face shape and body proportions.

Keyser's had trouble with her hair in the past. She has alopecia, a condition that causes her hair to fall out in patches.

But with her new hair, Keyser's fiance, Tony Muñoz, said he sees a new confidence in Keyser.

"I can tell just by the way she carries herself," Muñoz said.