A Mount Joy woman was killed after a head-on crash on New Holland Pike on Friday night, according to Manheim Township police.

A 29-year-old woman headed eastbound veered into the oncoming lane of traffic at around 8:18 p.m. in the 2100 block of New Holland Pike, or Route 23, near Landis Valley Road at the Conestoga River between Manheim and East Lampeter townships, police said in a news release. The woman, whose identity has not been released to the public, struck another vehicle headed westbound head-on.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, police said. Two occupants of the vehicle she struck were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours so investigators could reconstruct the crash scene.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, police said Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.