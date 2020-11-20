A Mount Joy woman used money that was meant to support a three-day motorcycle event to buy concert tickets, pay credit card bills and make monthly motorcycle loan payments for her boyfriend, according to the York County District Attorney’s office.

Susan Lynn Adams Diaz, 56, was charged on Friday with three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, three counts of receiving stolen property and one count of fraudulent or deceptive business practices.

Adams Diaz fraudulently obtained and misused about $60,000, beginning in October 2018, according to the district attorney’s office.

The funds were meant to support multiple motorcycle-related events or groups, including a three-day motorcycle event called “Full Throttle,” which was scheduled to take place during York Bike Week; the York County Motor Fund, which was formed to help give training and police motorcycles to York City and York County police motorcycle units; and the York Revolution Bike Night, a fundraising event for the York County Motor Fund, the district attorney’s office said.

Adams Diaz used the money for an array of personal purchases, credit card bills, dining out, concert tickets, groceries, travel expenses and to pay monthly loan payments on her boyfriend’s motorcycle, according to the district attorney’s office.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said that the charges are “part of an ongoing effort to protect individuals and organizations from those who wish to profit from ill-gotten gains.”

Adams Daiz turned herself in on Friday morning, the district attorney’s office said. She was placed on supervised bail pending her preliminary hearing on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Linda Williams.

