A Mount Joy woman has been charged after she drove her vehicle into a police vehicle and almost struck four officers while intoxicated and with two children in the vehicle, police said.

Charged is Tiffany Jacqueline Pagano, 30.

Police responded to a complaint of erratic driving March 13, which reported a dark-colored Honda Pilot swerving and driving southbound on Route 222 on a wheel rim without a tire, Manheim Township police said.

Police located the vehicle, driven by Pagano, on Route 30 West in the area of Route 72, and attempted to pull the vehicle over, police said. Police also stated, Pagano did not stop and continued on Route 72.

Pagano continued the pursuit until she crashed her vehicle into the front yard of a residence in the 5200 block of Brook Drive, police said.

Four officers attempted to remove Pagano from the vehicle and arrest her, but she drove out of the yard, struck a marked police vehicle and nearly struck the four officers, police said.

An officer continued to attempt to remove Pagano from the vehicle as she drove away by holding onto her and the vehicle's door, police said. Pagano continued driving another half block before officers could stop the vehicle.

Two children, ages 5 and 10, were found in the vehicle, police said. Neither child was secured in a proper child-restraint system.

Pagano was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.165%, police said.

Pagano has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, institutional vandalism and driving under the influence, police said.

She was released from Lancaster County Prison on a $30,000 surety bond, court documents said.

