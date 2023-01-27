A zoning hearing for a 1,006,880-square-foot warehouse that faces opposition from some Mount Joy Township residents will resume Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Elizabethtown Area Middle School auditorium, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown.

The township zoning hearing board opened the hearing for Panattoni Development Co.’s proposed warehouse at 2843 Mount Pleasant Road at its Jan. 17 meeting. After 2½ hours of testimony from the developer, and questions from neighbors opposing the project, the board agreed to continue the hearing to a later date. About 70 residents attended the hearing.

Panattoni is seeking a special exception to build a warehouse larger than 50,000 square feet, the maximum size allowed by right in the light industrial district where it is proposed.

In November, Panattoni proposed to amend the township zoning ordinance to build four warehouses in the township, with a total of 2.7 million square feet. While that proposal is on hold, the developer is seeking zoning approval to build a warehouse for a company that it says is in immediate need of space. Panattoni has declined to name the tenant.