Fourteen-year-old Hailey Dougherty always dreamed of going to Hawaii.

“You always hear people talk about Hawaii and how pretty it is and how different it is from what most people are used to. I wanted to see it myself,” Hailey said.

In March 2020, the Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out to the Mount Joy Township girl to let her know that it would make sure she did, indeed, get to experience Hawaii.

The call was a big surprise for Hailey and her family.

But the excitement didn’t end there for Hailey, who will ride in the lead truck in Sunday’s Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy.

Hailey was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in early 2020, just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chemotherapy treatments started soon after her diagnosis and things were going well until she had a seizure, the result of a blood clot in her brain that was determined to be a side effect of the chemo treatment.

It was right after the seizure that someone nominated Hailey to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children ages 2½ to 18 who have critical illnesses.

“We still don’t know who, but that’s when someone nominated her to Make-A-Wish … it was right after her seizure,” said Hailey’s mom, Heather Dougherty.

Hailey continued receiving chemo treatment although she had to be admitted to the hospital every time. It was a rollercoaster of a journey for the family, which includes dad Seth Dougherty, and Hailey’s siblings, Billy, 17, and Sarah, 12.

“Hailey is going through this, but everyone is affected by her treatment because while we tend to her, the siblings are usually left without one of their parents,” Heather Dougherty said.

The trip to Hawaii was put on hold mostly due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, as the Dougherty family waited for the availability of a vaccine for the younger member of the family.

But last month Hailey, now 14, finally got her wish. The ninth-grader at Elizabethtown Area High School and her family flew to Hawaii for a seven-day vacation, where she got to experience the special place she had heard so much about.

“When I got to Hawaii, it took me a while to process that I was actually there,” Hailey said. “The trip to Hawaii meant that anything can really happen. It was the most unexpected thing. I thought I would never see Hawaii, but I saw everything … a different culture, different food and met new people.”

Hailey’s leukemia is in remission, and she is nearing the end of her chemo treatments, which should be completed in June. In the meantime, she was able to resume one of her favorite activities: swimming. She swims for the Elizabethtown Aquatic Club and last November joined her high school swim team.

Family is grateful

Heather Dougherty said the family is grateful to the person who nominated her daughter to be considered by the foundation, and to Make-A-Wish for granting the wish and rewarding the whole family.

“It was so impactful to see how happy Hailey was. It doesn’t erase what she has gone through. But it helps ease some of the hardship she has had. Her seizure knocked her down, but she knew she had a wish coming,” Heather Daugherty said.

Sunday’s event includes a carnival with games, music, food, and a virtual auction. Funds raised help support over 75% of the wishes granted in the Susquehanna Valley each year.

“We are thrilled to have Hailey as one of our two Convoy Coaches. As a Convoy Coach, Hailey will share her story, provide messages of motivation, and will rally and inspire our drivers to raise funds so that other children will also be able to have their life-changing wishes granted” said Jennifer Davis, president, and CEO of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley.

The other Convoy Coach is 9-year-old Bella Borkowski of Montgomery County, who was born with a severe congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

Hailey will give the start signal for the convoy.

Michael Kindt, the driver of the truck Hailey is riding in Sunday, has taken part in the convoy since 2018. The Reading man does it to honor his 13-year-old granddaughter, who was diagnosed with hydrocephalus at an early age, and had her wish granted by Make-A-Wish. Hydrocephalus is a condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain.

Kindt, 59, has been one of the top 30 fundraisers every year he’s participated. In 2021, he raised $35,172, which earned him the lead driver position for this year’s convoy.

Kindt's truck will be pulling the Wish Angel trailer.

“I’m fundraising so more kids and their families can know the happiness and relief a wish can bring,” Kindt said. “Make-A-Wish is not just about giving trips to children with illnesses, it’s about making life brighter for them.”