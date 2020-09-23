When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 21, in the public works garage for social distancing.

What happened: Officials asked a developer seeking to build 482 residential units on a 128-acre tract of farmland along Campus Road in Mount Joy Township to downsize.

Details: Supervisors unanimously agreed to table a request from Catalyst Commercial Development to rezone the Myer farm at 1376 Campus Road from rural to medium-density residential, which would allow for 286 apartments and 196 single-family homes. Supervisor David Sweigart asked the developer to show what a development with fewer units would look like.

Public input: Several of the more than a dozen citizens who scrutinized the plan spoke about traffic concerns. “I think (traffic) should be looked at now, not down the road after they rezone it,” said Mike Ridley, of Woodland Avenue. He said Ridgeview Avenue is “going to be like a runway” with the nearby access road. “It’s going to change our whole neighborhood down there,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Background: At the supervisors’ request two years ago, the developer explored ways to alleviate traffic problems in that area, including the nearby busy Groff Avenue thoroughfare to South Market Street in Elizabethtown Borough. So far, those efforts have been unsuccessful. To help with traffic issues, the developer would provide $115,000 to the township for road improvements.

Also: The developer’s engineer Chris Venarchick of RGS Associates said that while such a development would require a minimum of two access points, this would have four: two on Campus Road, including a roundabout; one on Groff Avenue; and another connecting to Woodland Avenue; a fifth potential access is the proposed connector to Sheaffer Road.

Approval recommended: In July, both the township and Lancaster County planning commissions recommended approval of the rezoning. The Myer farm is part of a designated urban growth area. Noting the pressure in Lancaster County to control growth but also meet a demand for housing, the developer’s engineer said the tract’s mixed use would feature apartments plus single family homes on smaller lots measuring a minimum of 8,500 square feet. Plans call for 46 acres of open space, with wooded areas and trails.

What’s next: Sweigart persuaded his fellow supervisors to ask the developer to re-envision the tract with 40% zoned medium-density residential and 60% zoned low-density residential, which would require minimum lot sizes of 20,000 square feet, or just under half an acre. Township officials expect the development team to come back in a month.