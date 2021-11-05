A Mount Joy Township man will spend up to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting two girls, according to the Lancaster District Attorney's office.

A jury convicted Omar Martinez, 37, in July of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and related charges. Judge Jeffrey Wright sentenced him last month to 5-11 years in prison.

The two girls, who were interviewed by the Lancaster County Children's Alliance in November 2019, said the abuse took place during their middle school years. Martinez was charged in January 2020.

On numerous occasions, Martinez assaulted the victims and exposed them to sexually inappropriate videos and behavior, according to the prosecutor's office.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield argued for consecutive sentences so each victim could have their own sentence.

"The defendant showed absolutely no remorse and the fact that he and his wife had two separate meetings with their families in an attempt to discredit and blame the victims was repulsive and offensive," Mansfield said.