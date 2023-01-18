Mount Joy Township officials weighing a zoning request for a proposed 1 million-plus-square-foot warehouse need more time to collect testimony before they can make a decision.

On Tuesday, the township’s zoning hearing board heard testimony from Panattoni Development Co. and questions from neighbors concerned about the project as the developer presented its case for the facility at 2843 Mount Pleasant Road.

“The size and the scope of that will affect every single person in the neighborhood,” said Sarah Haines, who owns Grandview Winery, which is located less than a mile from the proposed warehouse.

Following the three-hour hearing, the zoners agreed to continue the hearing to a date yet to be determined.

Panattoni, which is headquartered in Irvine, California, is seeking a special exception to exceed the 50,000-square-foot maximum size for a warehouse in the township’s light industrial district.

The proposed 1,006,880-square-foot warehouse at 2843 Mount Pleasant Road is one of four that Panattoni hopes to build near the Rheems Elizabethtown exit of Route 283 in the township. In November, the developer proposed amending the township zoning ordinance to allow the warehouses, but its attorney said Tuesday that application is currently on hold as it finalizes the language in its proposed amendment.

In the meantime it is seeking a special exception because a client has approached it with a need for a warehouse.

“We wanted to move forward with that application while the amendment is pending,” Esch McCombie, Panattoni’s attorney, said.

The Mount Pleasant Road warehouse would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and cover the equivalent of 17 football fields.

It would have docks for 154 trucks, 212 trailer parking spaces, and 440 employee parking spaces.

Panattoni says it should receive the special exception because the 106.5-acre property complies with all township regulations for special exceptions in the light industrial district.

The company says that by building its warehouses close to Route 283, it is protecting farmland in Mount Joy Township. They cited the presence of a steel fabricating business located directly south of the proposed site.

“There are already industrial uses nearby with Greiner Industries. The area was planned for, with its proximity to (Route) 283, for warehousing and distribution uses,” said Jeramy Bittinger of Landworks, the project engineer.

A traffic study prepared by Panattoni found the warehouse would add 1,629 additional vehicle trips to surrounding roads each day — 605 of which would be trucks.

Panattoni has proposed extending Steel Way, a cul-de-sac south of the property, to meet the driveway for the proposed warehouse, which it says would make it easier for trucks to turn onto Cloverleaf Road.

“By doing this, they’ll be able to stay in their own lane and not go to the hairpin turn at Mount Pleasant,” said Jarred Neal of Traffic Planning and Design, Inc., the project’s traffic engineer.

During Tuesday’s hearing, neighbors who live near the proposed site of the warehouse on Mount Pleasant Road grilled Panattoni’s engineers over the impact of a distribution center that the developer says would operate around the clock and generate so much traffic.

They objected to the comparison with the steel fabrication business because it is half the size, only operates during daytime hours and does not see as many trucks as the warehouse.

“Warehouses are not a light industrial use,” said Randy Stevens, who lives on Mount Pleasant Road.

Panattoni’s larger proposed rezoning plan would include four warehouses that would total 2.7 million square feet, the equivalent of 49 football fields.

Panattoni’s larger plan for four warehouses proposed off-site road improvements, like building three roundabouts along Cloverleaf Road, which connects to the Route 283 interchange.

The company received approval earlier this year from the East Hempfield Township supervisors to rezone a 40-acre plot for a 400,000-square-foot warehouse.