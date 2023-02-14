A zoning hearing for a proposed 1,006,008 square-foot warehouse that has attracted opposition from residents of Mount Joy Township will continue this week.

The Mount Joy Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Auditorium, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown.

Panattoni Development Co. wants to build the warehouse at 2843 Mount Pleasant Road in the township’s light industrial zoning district. The developer needs the zoning hearing board to grant a special exception so it can build a warehouse larger than 50,000 square feet, which is the maximum size allowed by right in the district.

Panattoni says it has a tenant for the warehouse but has declined to identify it.

The zoners opened their hearing on Jan. 17. After 2 ½ hours of testimony, they continued it to Wednesday. About 70 residents attended the hearing. Most expressed concern or opposition.

When the hearing continues, Panattoni is expected to finish presenting testimony from its engineers. Neighbors who received party status at the first hearing, because their properties would be potentially impacted by the project, can also present witnesses.

After both sides are done presenting testimony, the zoners will close the hearing. The board has 60 days from that time to issue a decision.

If the zoners grant the special exception, Panattoni would also need land development approval from the township. It started that process last month, presenting the warehouse plans to the township planning commission.

Panattoni previously petitioned the township to change its zoning ordinance to allow for the warehouse and three others near the Rheems/Elizabethtown exit of Route 283. The lawyer representing the company in the zoning hearing said that petition is currently on hold.