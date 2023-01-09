When Donald Cafiero bought 22 acres of farmland in Mount Joy Township 45 years ago, he predicted it would someday be a busy commercial center in the township.

Over the years, the CEO of Montgomery County-based Pennmark Management Co. has made repeated attempts to develop the property, but each one has been rejected by the township supervisors.

Now 82, Cafiero has remained undeterred, and continued to purchase land near the intersection of Route 230 and Cloverleaf Road.

“He believes in the area; 45 years ago he said, this is going to be a center of growth,” said Bob Sichelstiel, CFO Pennmark Management Co. Cafiero and Pennmark’s latest proposal, a shopping center anchored by Wawa and grocery chain Aldi, would require the township supervisors to change the property to a zoning district that allows shopping centers and gas stations with convenience stores.

The supervisors have scheduled a public hearing on the request at 6:30 p.m. tonight, in the auditorium of Elizabethtown Area Middle School.

The supervisors will have 60 days from tonight’s hearing to decide whether to accept Pennmark’s proposed amendment to the township zoning ordinance. Pennmark also has a hearing before the township zoning hearing board Feb. 1.

Pennmark has proposed a shopping center which would have 511,348 square feet of retail space, the equivalent of eight football fields. Aldi and Wawa, which are proposed at Route 230 and Cloverleaf Road, would be the first of four phases of the project. Other phases would be added east of the intersection.

Part of Pennmark’s property, which now totals about 55 acres, is zoned agricultural. The rest is zoned limited commercial.

Pennmark is asking the supervisors to rezone its property to general commercial, which allows shopping centers with more than two stores, and gas stations with convenience stores. The request includes another 11 acres, zoned agricultural, which Pennmark has under a sales agreement with current owner Tyson Foods. Tyson operates a chicken hatchery at 455 Ridge Run Road. The developer plans to divide off the 11 acres, leaving Tyson with 15.8 acres, where it would continue to operate. That requires approval from the township zoning hearing board, because the minimum lot size in the township’s agricultural zoning district is 25 acres.

Opposition

Last month, the township planning commission, which includes two members of the five-member board of supervisors, voted to recommend that the supervisors reject Pennmark’s most recent rezoning request. The planners questioned whether a new shopping center is needed as more consumers choose to shop online.

At least 140 residents turned out when the planners made their recommendation in December. They said they’re concerned about the loss of farmland and increased traffic on township roads which are not designed to handle it.

Randy Stevens, who lives less than two miles from the proposed shopping center, said that the township’s zoning ordinance clearly states what is allowed on the property, and the supervisors should follow it.

“That’s your corporate compliance manual. It says what you can and can’t do,” Stevens said.

It’s Pennmark’s fourth attempt to rezone the property. The supervisors rejected its last request, in 2015, when Pennmark made its second attempt to bring Walmart to the site. The board cited traffic and the size of the big box store.

In 2006, Pennmark proposed a Lowe’s and a Sheetz. Its first attempt to develop a Walmart at the site failed in 1996.

The land is zoned agricultural, but it also sits near an interchange with Route 283 in a part of Lancaster County that is seeing growing interest from residents and developers.

A warehouse developer, Panattoni Development Co., wants to rezone 242 acres just north of the project to build four warehouses which would total 2.7 million square feet. Warehouses have also been proposed along Route 283 in East Hempfield, another Panattoni project, and Rapho townships.

Lancaster County’s comprehensive plan places the land inside the Elizabethtown Urban Growth area. Up until 2006, Pennmark’s property was zoned commercial, but the township rezoned it agricultural.

The Lancaster County Planning Commission has recommended that the supervisors approve Pennmark’s zoning request, but noted it would prefer a mixed-use development with residential units.

Pennmark says that its shopping center will serve the township’s growing population, and create more than $700,000 in property tax revenue annually. Pennmark would also be required to pay the township a traffic impact fee, which would go toward future road improvements.