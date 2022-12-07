Residents against plans to build a shopping center and nearly 3 million square feet of warehouse space in Mount Joy Township have some momentum heading into January hearings where supervisors could vote on rezoning requests by both developers.

Responding to concerns over traffic and loss of farmland, township planning commission members Michael McKinne, Kevin Baker, Gerald Cole, Rodney Boll, Arlen Mummau and Delmar Oberholtzer earlier this week recommended supervisors reject the developers’ requests. Planning commission member John Dice was not at the Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, meeting.

Approving the ordinances would make way for a shopping center at the Route 230/Cloverleaf Road intersection and four large warehouses on the east side of Cloverleaf Road near the Route 283 interchange. The supervisors’ public hearing for the shopping center project is Jan. 9, while the warehouse hearing is Jan. 25. Both hearings are at 6:30 p.m. at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown Borough.

Monday’s planning commission meeting was moved to the middle school auditorium to accommodate an expected large turnout. At least 140 people attended the meeting, which lasted a little more than three hours.

Joelle Myers, who said she knocked on many doors this past month, was one of several residents at Monday’s meeting who voiced her opposition to the projects.

“Not one time did I have someone say, ‘This is a great idea. This is why we moved here, so we wouldn’t look out and see farms and tractors,’” she said. “We all in this community love the farmland. We love where we live and that’s why we live here.”

In making his recommendation, McKinne, who chairs the planning commission, said he doesn’t think the township’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance are adequate for dealing with the warehouse project and should be updated to today’s standards. In addition to traffic and property values, he cited concerns about water and sewer demands, air quality, light pollution and noise.

Of the 20 people who spoke during Monday’s meeting, none voiced support for either project.

Developers make their case

Pennmark Management Co. Inc.’s proposed shopping center, which would be anchored by a Wawa convenience store and Aldi grocery store, would be on 66 acres that are currently an empty field.

The 22 acres closest to the Route 230/Cloverleaf Road intersection, where Wawa and Aldi would be, are zoned C-1 limited commercial, and 44 acres are zoned agricultural, including 11 acres Pennmark is purchasing from Tyson Foods. Pennmark is appearing before the zoning hearing board on Wednesday evening for a variance request on a minimum lot size for that tract. The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the township municipal building at 8853 Elizabethtown Road. Pennmark wants all that land to be rezoned to C-2 general commercial.

Pennmark in-house attorney Craig Edwards said the land would not be farmed again regardless and that the project fits within the county’s and township’s long-term planning and would bring traffic improvements sought by the township. He also noted that the agricultural land was previously zoned C-1.

Bob Sichelstiel, Pennmark’s broker of record, said the project has attracted interest from Five Below, TJX Grand, Chipotle, Panera, Chick-Fil-A and Aspen Dental.

“All of them want to be part of a grand development. Nobody wants to be this little island in the area,” Sichelstiel said Monday. “So that’s why the whole development is important to attract these caliber of tenants.”

Cole, who along with Baker also is a township supervisor, responded to Sichelstiel by saying the coronavirus pandemic has changed demand and that a 2010 regional plan is no longer valuable.

Panattoni Development Co. Inc. wants to build four warehouse distribution centers, including two at 1 million square feet, on the east side of Cloverleaf Road, near Route 283. Panattoni wants approximately 280 acres rezoned from light industrial to general industrial; these include the approximately 242 acres it owns as well as property where Greiner Industries is located, which is light industrial.

The developer is proposing three traffic roundabouts that would be located on either side of the Route 283 interchange on Cloverleaf Road and at Cloverleaf and Schwanger roads.

Esch McCombie, an attorney with McNees, Wallace and Nurick LLC, which represents Panattoni, said the warehouses would bring jobs and tax revenue and keep industrial development near the interchange and away from agricultural areas. Asked whether the warehouses would operate 24/7, Panattoni development manager Joe Peters said that would allow the company to market to any tenant, none of which were named Monday.

Residents push back

Resident Jimmy Everly said traffic on Cloverleaf Road is “already a nightmare.” He said he is also worried about light pollution.

Donna Bucher, whose property at Cloverleaf and Schwanger roads has a barn with an Elizabethtown mural, said she often waits eight minutes to get out of her driveway. She described accidents with “cars literally flipping right into my fence, into my meadow.” She also expressed concerns about stormwater runoff.

“We have a special quality of life in Mount Joy Township,” said Al Sollenberger, referring to the township’s farmland. “We all have a little piece of heaven, and we want to maintain that.”

Jan Parola, who said she and her husband live next to a preserved farm in the township, described how she moved 12 years ago from Long Island, New York, where she said the farmland is now gone.

“I just don’t want to see you guys turn E-town, Mount Joy, into Long Island,” she said. “This is what we wanted for our lives for the rest of our lives,” she said, adding seeing it change is “a heartbreak.”

Donna Coble, a township resident who lives near the Dauphin County line, pointed to several nearby warehouses in Dauphin, some of which are begging for workers.

“I do not believe we need more warehouses here,” she said. “Keep it rural and keep it farmland. We are giving up good farmland. Lancaster County has the best farmland there is.”