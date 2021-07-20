A Mount Joy teen began stabbing a person in their sleep early Saturday morning, then attacked others with a metal rod when they tried to stop him, according to Mount Joy Borough police.

Milton Natael Pascual Castillo, 17, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault.

Police were initially dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Marietta Avenue at 12:39 a.m. on July 17 following reports of a male seen with blood on his hands and face, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Officers arrived to find Pascual Castillo, who claimed he had been attacked.

Witnesses told investigators Pascual Castillo had attacked a person with a large kitchen knife, stabbing them twice in the arm and thigh as they slept in bed and then striking them in the head with a metal rod, police said.

Pascual Castillo was attempting to stab the person a third time when another person intervened, according to the affidavit. Pascual Castillo then struck the second person with the rod multiple times in the arm.

Investigators found the stabbed person sitting in a bed with blood-soaked sheets and bedding on the residence's second floor, police said. The severity of the person’s wounds were not immediately known.

Pascual Castillo was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Monday after he was unable to pay a $250,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Scott Albert on July 28.