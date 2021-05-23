Editor's note: This story was updated at 11:50 a.m. with new information from police and Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

A Mount Joy brother and sister were killed after a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer collided in East Petersburg on Saturday night, causing the vehicles to burst into flames, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

A car carrier tractor trailer struck the passenger's side of a Ford Ranger on Graystone Road near Main Street (Route 72) at 9:06 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. The crash caused a fire.

Rescue crews arrived to find driver Brandie Leigh Kasper, 21, and her brother Leonard Christian Kasper, 18, inside the Ranger, both dead at the scene, police said. The Kaspers' were identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

An autopsy on Monday morning showed that the siblings died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, according to Diamantoni. He ruled their deaths accidental.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Cesar Torres, of Florida, was evaluated on the scene and released from medical care, according to the news release. Police conducted a chemical test on Torres in keeping with protocol for all commercial vehicle crash investigations.

A crash reconstruction team was on the scene Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Lancaster County Crash Team, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office and a member of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office were at the crash scene Saturday night, according to the news release.

Social media accounts belonging to Leonard Kasper indicated he was a student at Hempfield High School. Hempfield High School could not confirm to LNP|LancasterOnline that Leonard Kasper was a student there, though they did release a statement saying they were informed “of the tragic death of an 18-year-old Hempfield High School senior as a result of an accident in East Petersburg this weekend.”

Counselors provided support to students and staff members on Monday, and will continue to be available to talk to students without an appointment in the school’s counseling office, according to the statement.