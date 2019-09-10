Several residents and business owners in Mount Joy say they are pleased that the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy might be heading through their town next year.
“I’m very excited,” said Meghan Miller, who lives on Main Street in Mount Joy. “I hope it’ll bring some business into town to support the local businesses.”
Miller said her family usually celebrates Mother’s Day at her house, and she believes the convoy would be a good addition to the festivities.
A proposed new route for the 31st annual convoy — which gives critically ill children rides in tractor-trailer trucks — would begin and end at Manheim Auto Auction in Penn Township.
Mount Joy, with its lengthy Main Street, is the biggest and most densely developed town the trucks would travel through.
Make-A-Wish officials confirmed details of the route over the weekend, noting that some approvals have been received but others are still needed.
If approved, the new route would take the convoy of hundreds of trucks west on four-lane Route 283 toward Elizabethtown, then back through Mount Joy on Route 230. The 2020 convoy would roll through on May 10.
Convoy is ‘iconic’
Karen McCrady, owner of The Craft Factory on Main Street in Mount Joy, said she thinks people in the borough will enjoy having the convoy come through town.
“It’s iconic at this point,” she said of the convoy, which in past years has traveled from Lancaster to Ephrata and back on Route 222.
Nancy Skee, who owns the Olde Square Inn on Main Street in Mount Joy, said that when she taught fifth grade in Manheim Township School District, one of her students had cancer and rode in the convoy.
“Love it!” she said of the idea of the convoy traveling through town.
Paul Smith, a resident of Main Street, said he’s a fan of the convoy and is happy it might come to town, though he expressed some concern about the effects the trucks would have on parking and traffic.
Smith also noted there are some potholes on Main Street that make a lot of noise when large trucks hit them.
Borough manager Samuel Sulkosky noted previously that Borough Council already has approved a motion to participate and seems excited by the idea.
“It’s a great charitable organization,” Sulkosky said, noting that the convoy raises about $600,000, “and they do good things with the money.”
Details of proposed route
The proposed new “truck-friendly” route would take the back way out of the auction to Route 772/Mount Joy Road, Route 283 West and then Route 230 through Mount Joy.
The whole loop would be almost exactly the length of the former route — about 24 miles — and would take a driver about an hour and a half to complete it.
Since only some of the trucks have child passengers, the plan would be for drivers who do not have children in the trucks to leave via Route 283 after going through Mount Joy instead of returning to the auction.
Organizers said trucks could start parking in the auto auction lot south of Manheim as early as 6 a.m. the day of the event, and drivers would be warned not to come through Manheim Borough, which has very narrow streets.
They also noted that the convoy would be restricted to 25 miles per hour in towns and 35 miles per hour on the highway.
Staff writer Heather Stauffer contributed to this report.