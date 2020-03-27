The Mount Joy Borough Police Department announced last week via Facebook that it was not going to enforce Gov. Tom Wolf's orders to shut down non-life-sustaining businesses, should businesses choose to stay open.

That wasn't entirely true, according to Mount Joy Borough Police Chief Bill Williams.

An officer posted the update on March 20, saying that the department "will not be enforcing the orders."

Williams said that the post was written with a little bit too much liberty, and though the department will not be closing down businesses, they will be enforcing the order, per the department's protocol.

"On March 20th a poorly worded post concerning the Mount Joy Borough Police Department's (MJBPD) enforcement of the Governor's Order was posted," and update posted Friday said.

"We can't chain the doors [on local businesses]," Williams said. But, if there are multiple reports, state agencies might get involved.

If a person calls 911 and reports that they beleive a non-life-sustaining business is operating as usual, Williams said that officers will be dispatch and check with the businesses.

"We will advise them (if the business is not life-sustaining)," Williams said, "and give them a first-time warning."

If, for example, the business gets reported again, then officers will likely call a state agency like the Pennsylvania State Police or, in the case of a bar staying open, the Liquor Control Board and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. But Mount Joy police will not be forcibly closing down the business.

Williams stressed that businesses that aren't on the governor's life-sustaining list could possibly face bigger consequences from the state, like loss of grant funding, loans and licenses.

He added that the department's protocol is consistent with surrounding police departments and follows guidance from the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

He said that sometimes, businesses owners have been in their stores doing work that they can't while there's customers inside, like taking inventory or making renovations.

Since the governor's orders, about a week ago, Mount Joy police have been dispatched to check on about 12 businesses, Williams said.

Of those 12, all were in compliance.

