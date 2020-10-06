A Mount Joy man who was cleared of aggravated assault of a infant will still need to pay nearly $460,000 dollars in restitution because of his conviction of lesser crimes, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Daniel David Deleon, now 31, was charged in 2017 and convicted of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment, a lesser charge than aggravated assault.

The child, who was 5-months old at the time, sustained a skull fracture and a brain injury while under Deleon's care, according to the district attorney's office. As of last year, the child continued to receive regular therapy and wore braces on his legs and hands.

Deleon was ordered to pay $459,150 as part of his sentence for restitution for the boy's medical treatments and care, the district attorney's office said.

Deleon appealed the order, arguing he was acquitted of aggravated assault and shouldn't be responsible in paying back restitution, according to the district attorney's office.

A Pennsylvania Superior Court issued a 10-page opinion denying the appeal and ordered Deleon to pay the money back, the district attorney's office said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The court, along with Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller, who presided over the jury trial in 2019, agreed that if it wasn't for Deleon's criminal actions, the child wouldn't have been injured, according to the district attorney's office.

More about the case: