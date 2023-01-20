A Mount Joy man broke into a woman's home and raped her after holding her phone so she could not dial 911, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Damon Skrimcovsky, 39, is charged with rape, burglary, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, Skrimcovsky broke into the woman's house the evening of Nov. 13 and stood over her bed while she slept, holding her phone to prevent her from calling 911. Skrimcovsky then raped and sexually assaulted the woman, telling her that nobody would believe her if she accused him, according to the complaint filed after a two-month investigation.

Skrimcovsky and the woman know each other, police said.

The woman had 31 missed Snapchat calls from Skrimcovsky from two different phones that police connected to him using IP addresses. The woman also told police she feared for her life after Skrimcovsky strangled her in October 2022, which resulted in a broken collarbone, according to the complaint.

Skrimcovsky's attorney, Stephen Grosh, said Friday that his client "is afforded the same constitutional protections as any other individual alleged to have committed a criminal offense and we will will continue to advocate on his behalf within the confines of a courtroom where the rules of evidence apply."

Skrimcovsky was being held Friday in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Randall Miller at 1:30 p.m. on March 2.

Skrimcovsky is also awaiting trial in Lancaster County court in two separate cases. In one, Mount Joy police charged him with aggravated assault and strangulation stemming from a Sept. 26 incident. In the other, Susquehanna Regional police charged him with harassment on Sept. 11.