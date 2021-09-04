A Mount Joy man caused a child to cry in pain after touching her inappropriately on two different occasions, according to Mount Joy Borough police.

Nadeem D. Hall, 19, was charged with aggravated indecent assault, two counts of indecent assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

A witness arrived at a Mount Joy residence at 10:35 p.m. on Aug. 6 to find Hall with the girl, who was crying uncontrollably and claiming Hall had touched her inappropriately, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The child’s age was redacted by police.

The girl told investigators Hall had touched her underneath her clothes, causing her pain, police said. The girl said Hall had also touched her inappropriately on a separate occasion about six to nine months earlier as they were playing video games.

Hall admitted to investigators that he had placed his hands underneath the girl’s clothes while playing video games, causing her to cry, according to the affidavit. Hall said he had also touched her underneath her clothes about a year earlier, also while playing video games.

Attempts to reach Hall’s attorney, Courtney Marissa Monson, were not immediately successful.

Hall was arrested Thursday and confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $150,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Scott Albert on Sept. 10.