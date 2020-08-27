A Mount Joy man filed a federal class-action lawsuit against TransUnion this week, claiming it incorrectly linked his credit report to a terrorist watch list.

Ahmed Al-Shaikli "is no terrorist," according to the lawsuit, but "a lawful U.S. permanent resident who proudly became a naturalized U.S. citizen and who bravely served the U.S. military as a contractor."

The lawsuit says Al-Shaikli got copies of his reports this spring after his mortgage applications were denied "on the basis of information in his consumer report."

The reports from the other two well-known agencies, Equifax and Experian, had nothing unusual, it said, but he was shocked to see that TransUnion's showed he was a potential match for two different records from a public terrorist watch list.

Ahmed, which is common in Arabic, is the only part of his name that matches the two flagged records, the lawsuit said; both had different last names, and their dates of birth were about 20 years and 35 years earlier than his.

Despite two similar cases filed by others and upheld by appeals courts — the first more than a decade ago — TransUnion still "fails to follow reasonable procedures to assure the maximum possible accuracy," the lawsuit says, "regularly making inaccurate associations between innocent people with criminals."

The lawsuit is seeking seeking unspecified damages and attorney's fees.

A TransUnion spokesperson said in an email Wednesday that the company "does not comment on pending litigation."