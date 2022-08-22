A Mount Joy man died in a motorcycle crash with another vehicle on Saturday night in Manor Township, according to police.

Officers with Manor Township Police responded at 7:22 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Seitz and Manor Church roads for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, police said in a Facebook post. The intersection is just under two miles south of Mountville.

The motorcyclist, identified as Ricardo Reyes, hit a sedan with his motorcycle, according to a Facebook post from the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

Officers rendered aid to Reyes before Blue Rock Fire and EMS arrived, but a deputy coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. Police did not provide any other details about the crash.

Following an examination, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined Reyes died of multiple traumatic injuries and ruled his death accidental.

The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to help with the ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone who has information related to the crash to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.