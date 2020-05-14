A Mount Joy man is charged with nine felonies and a misdemeanor for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 in April, according to Northern Lancaster Regional police.

Shawn Thomas Caswell, 36, of the 4000 block of Nolt Road, was charged on Tuesday after he inappropriately touched a girl on three different occasions, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The girl told police that on one occasion, Caswell stood at the door of the bathroom and watched her after she told him to leave, according to the affidavit.

Caswell didn't leave until the girl was done in the bathroom, police said.

Caswell admitted to police that he inappropriately touched the girl, according to the affidavit, and that he "could not deny that he was seeking sexual gratification from the minor."

He also told police that he was intoxicated during the incidents, according to the affidavit.

Caswell is charged with three felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor for sexual offenses, three felony counts of corruption of minors and three felony counts of indecent assault of a minor, according to online court documents. He is also charged with invasion of privacy.

Caswell is in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 27 with district judge Randall Miller.

