A Mount Joy man was charged after he turned himself in hours after police responded to pedestrians struck in the 400 block of New Holland Avenue on January 12, Lancaster City police said.

Henry Chicas-Flores, 26, of the 700 block of Wood Street in Mount Joy, turned himself in to Mount Joy Borough police nearly three hours after he fled the scene where he struck a man and a woman, both 31-years-old, who had just left Quip's Pub, according to police.

The man and woman were both from Philadelphia, police said, and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck.

The current status of the man and woman is unknown.

Police were called to the scene at 1:49 a.m. and Chicas-Flores turned himself in to the Mount Joy Borough police at 5 a.m., according to police.

Parts of Chicas-Flores' car were left on the scene, police said.

He is charged with two felony counts of accident's involving death or personal injury, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, summary offenses for failure to stop and give information or render aid, careless driving, a window tint violation and failing to drive at a safe speed.

