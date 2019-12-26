Police received footage of a Mount Joy man sexually assaulting a woman while she was a temporary resident at his house.

Glenn S. Bair, 80, of the 600 block of Melissa Lane, sexually assaulted the woman several times during a six-month period earlier this year, according to court documents.

The woman was able to film two of the incidents and provide the footage to police.

The first filmed incident happened on Sept. 18, 2019. While the woman was in Bair's living room reading, he began rubbing and kissing her. The woman told Bair "no" several times and left the room, according to court documents.

Another incident occurred on Oct. 30, 2019.

Bair began touching the woman without consent while she laid in bed. She eventually escaped and locked herself in a bathroom until her husband arrived home, court documents said.

Bair was charged Nov. 8, 2019 with two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault forcible compulsion and two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault without consent. He is free on $10,000 bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2020.

