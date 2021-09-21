A man repeatedly threatened to harm an officer who previously arrested him, threatening to ram his car into a police station and later faking an emergency in an attempt to lure the officer to his home, according to Mount Joy Borough police.

Robert Warren Pollock, 54, of Mount Joy, was charged with retaliation against a witness or victim, two counts of terroristic threats and false reports.

Pollock repeatedly called the Mount Joy Borough Police Department over the course of several days in early February, making numerous threats, according to an affidavit of probable cause. During one call around 1:32 a.m. on Feb. 1, Pollock threatened to ram his vehicle into the police station multiple times.

The threats were directed at an unnamed male police officer who had arrested Pollock last year, police said. Pollock referenced the arrest in his calls.

Though the exact charges the officer arrested Pollock on were not stated in the affidavit, court records show he was charged with two counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle for an incident in May 2020. He is currently awaiting trial on those charges.

Pollock told the officer he was “going to spend every dime I have forcing this … back down your throat,” and said he would hire a private investigator to follow the officer around, according to the affidavit. Pollock also made references to ruining the officer’s life and the life of the case’s prosecutor.

Pollock also threatened to fight the officer, at one point claiming there was an emergency at his residence in the 400 block of Birchland Avenue, but later admitting he was trying to lure the officer to his home for a confrontation, police said. Pollock said the alleged emergency was that he forgot to change his cat’s litter box.

Attempts to reach Pollock’s attorney, Dennis Charles Dougherty, were not immediately successful.

Pollock was arrested on Feb. 13 and confined in Lancaster County Prison, being released on Feb. 16 after posting a $50,000 bail, court records show. The original slate of charges against Pollock were dismissed on Aug. 30 for unstated reasons and then reintroduced on Tuesday.

A new preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

Pollock has previously pleaded guilty to simple assault and resisting arrest in Chester County in 2012, to which he was sentenced to 22 months of confinement, according to court documents.