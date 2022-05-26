Dr. Jonathan Asunción remembers the stories shared by his parents of how World War II disrupted the lives of their relatives in Philippines, how they had to quickly evacuate from their towns in search of a safer place, leaving family and friends behind.

And those stories are part of the reason why Asunción, 60, is motivated to do whatever he can to help Ukrainian refugees who, distressed and displaced by the conflict of war in their own country, have crossed into neighboring Poland seeking safety.

A Rapho Township resident, Asunción, and his wife, Lisa, 49, on Wednesday embarked on a seven-day trip to Medyka, in southeastern Poland, on the border with Ukraine, to help Ukrainian refugees.

An 18-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves Dental Corps who operates Asunción Dental at 422 W. Main St., Mount Joy Borough, the doctor plans to use his experience in field dentistry to perform emergency extractions and other dental services at the refugee centers in Medyka. His office is closed while he is away and will reopen June 1.

Meanwhile, Lisa Asunción had mixed feelings about the trip.

“I’m concerned about the situation there, but I try not to worry too much about it because I know the refugees need help, especially the wives and children of the Ukrainian men who stayed behind to fight,” she said.

Lisa Asunción said that when people heard about their trip, they offered monetary donations to help the Ukrainian refugees.

“We didn’t ask. They simply came to us with donations,” she said.

As of Tuesday morning, the couple had received $2,000, an amount Dr. Asunción said he would match to be distributed at the refugee centers in Medyka.

“It might not be much, but we hope we can help these people even in a small way with money for food, clothing, hygiene products or whatever they need. This is the very least I can do,” Dr. Asunción said.

The Asuncións are traveling independently and since they don’t speak Ukrainian or Polish, they have sought the help of Poland native Julia Borowczyk, who they will meet when they arrive to the country.

A fourth-year student at the University of Jagiellónski in Krakow, Poland, Borowczyk, 23, attended Warwick High School as an exchange student and graduated in 2017. The Asuncións and Borowczyk connected through an acquaintance.

“This trip is really personal for me. My own family knows the horrors of war,” Dr. Asunción said. “My grandfather was a doctor who took care of Americans and members of the Philippine guerrillas during the Japanese occupation of the islands, and he ended up becoming a prisoner of war,” he said.

“I feel called to help even if it’s just a little bit. We can’t forget our history and where we come from, because then we forget who we are,” Dr. Asunción said.

Dr. Asunción said that although he feels safe going to Poland, he still has to be cautious. “You have to have a certain mindset and always be cautious when you go near a war zone, but at the same time we feel the need to help these refugees.”