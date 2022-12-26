The Mount Joy post office at 1 E. Main St. will henceforth be known as the Harold Billow Post Office Building.
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who represents Mount Joy and all of Lancaster County in Congress, introduced a bill in September to make the name change official, and it passed Friday as part of an omnibus federal spending package.
Pennsylvania’s entire congressional delegation — Republicans and Democrats alike — got behind the bill to rename the post office for Harold W. Billow, a U.S. Army veteran who, when he died in May at 99, was the last living survivor of the World War II’s Malmedy Massacre.
Smucker on Friday voted against the $1.7 trillion spending bill that included the Billow bill, saying “We simply cannot spend more and more year after year without consequences.”
Nonetheless, he was glad his portion of the bill passed.
“I’m thankful that our community will be able to honor ... Mr. Harold Billow, an American hero, and an exceptional member of the Greatest Generation,” Smucker said in a news release. “He selflessly served our nation as a member of the United States Armed Forces and after his service displayed his steadfast patriotism remembering the 87 fellow soldiers lost during the Malmedy Massacre by displaying 87 American flags in his front yard on holidays throughout the year. May we always remember, honor, and give thanks for Mr. Billow’s service to our nation.”
Firefighters hoist a flag between two fire trucks to fly over the funeral procession of Harold Billow Orchard Road in Mt. Joy Borough Thursday, May 26, 2022. People stood along the street taking pictures and waving flags in honor of the World War II veteran who is the last known survivor of the Malmedy Massacre.
Celebrated World War II veteran Harold Billow was buried Thursday in a funeral procession from Mount Joy. Billow, of Mount Joy, died May 17 at age 99.
The procession passed under a large American flag suspended from two ladder trucks on Orchard Road on its way to Billow’s interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The funeral service for Billow was Wednesday at Florin Church of the Brethren.
Billow is the last known survivor of the Malmedy Massacre of American prisoners during the Battle of the Bulge in 1944.
When the Germans left the site, at least 84 US soldiers were dead. Just over 40 Americans survived the incident, now known as the Malmedy Massacre, either by fleeing into the woods or pretending to be dead.
According to his obituary, Billow was among 120 American soldiers who were captured by the SS Waffen under the command of Colonel Joachim Peiper. Instead of transferring the soldiers to a POW camp, they were lined up and the Waffen SS opened fire; over 80 died but Harold fell down, and laid still. As the German Command shot the survivors, he heard another soldier yell "Let's get the Hell out of here." Harold got up and ran and headed for a nearby house. Recognizing that this was not a safe haven, he headed towards the hedge rows, and ran from hedge row to hedge row while under enemy fire until he ran into the U.S. 30th Armored Division arriving in the area. Harold Billow was the last known survivor of the Malmedy Massacre.
A man speaks during an interment that was held for World War II Veteran, Harold W. Billow at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
During the Battle of the Bulge, Germany’s last-ditch attack against Allied forces in Belgium and Luxembourg, Billow was among 120 American soldiers who were captured near the Belgian village of Malmedy on Dec. 17, 1944. Instead of being transferred to a prisoner of war camp, Billow and the others were lined up and the Germans opened fire; over 80 died, but Billow fell down and laid still.
As survivors were being shot by the German SS troops, Billow said he heard another soldier yell, “Let’s get the hell out of here.” Billow ran and ultimately escaped to American lines.
In 2019, Billow told LNP reporter Earle Cornelius that he always paused on Dec. 17 to remember his fallen comrades.
Drafted in 1943, he was one of 10 from Lancaster County assigned to the 285th Field Artillery Observation Battalion, which was part of the Allied invasion force that landed in Normandy, France.
Others included Luke Swartz and Ernest Bechtel, of Reinholds; Charles Haines, of Columbia; George Steffy, of Stevens; Carl Frey, of Hopeland; Sylvester Herchelroth and James Mattera, of Marietta; Robert “Sketch” Mearig, of Lititz; and Bill Reem, of Elizabethtown.
More than 20 soldiers managed to escape the massacre at Malmedy. But five county residents — Frey, Haines, Herchelroth, Steffy and Swartz — were killed or wounded.
Billow lived and worked most of his life in Mount Joy.