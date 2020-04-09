When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, April 6.

What happened: Zoning and code enforcement officer Stacie Gibbs said, due to the novel coronavirus crisis, no building permits can be issued without a state waiver for an essential or life-saving situation.

Audit: Borough auditor Trout CPA presented the annual audit for last year, reporting investment earnings of $71,000, a 48% increase over 2018. The borough’s income versus expense net position increased by $152,291.

Quotable: “The borough is practically debt free,” said Trout CPA partner Nicole Cradic.

Milanof-Schock Library: Director Barbara Basile said although the library’s physical space is closed, its digital offerings on the Overdrive platform have been increased.

Main Street revitalization: The borough will plant trees at 40 feet intervals on Main Street from High to Jacob streets.

Tax deadline extension: In the interest of taxpayer relief during the coronavirus crisis, council will draft and advertise an ordinance extending the borough real estate base tax period deadline from June 30 to Nov. 30.

Attendance: As a result of the governor’s meeting ban and the borough’s March 16 declared state of emergency, the meeting was held online. The agenda and public information packet were digitally accessible on the borough website, allowing council members, borough staff and the public to participate remotely. Council President William Hall said all borough meetings will be conducted online until further notice.