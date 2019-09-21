Following historic flooding in 2018, Mount Joy was awarded a state grant to mostly pay for a stormwater basin expansion project to be better equipped for future storms.

Earlier this week, the Commonwealth Financing Authority approved a grant of more than $176,000 to the borough to help with a stormwater basin improvement project.

The grant will cover most of the $207,000 cost to increase the capacity of the basin to 325,907 cubic feet — almost double the 166,907 cubic feet it is currently equipped to handle.

Mount Joy Borough Manager Sam Sulkosky said the borough applied for the grant following what he called a “1,000-year storm” event that occurred on Aug. 31, 2018.

State stormwater standards typically revolve around the ability of a basin to handle a “100-year storm,” which could statistically handle a storm that has a 1-percent chance of occurring.

But Sulkosky said he had never seen such rapid rainfall in his life.

In last August’s storm, between 10-13 inches of rain fell in Mount Joy in a four-hour period. The flash storm also flooded parts of Rapho Township.

The storm stranded several vehicles, and made the streets of some roads look like “a raging river,” he said.

Damages from the flooding exceeded $1 million, he said.

The borough-owned stormwater basin was first built in 1994.

Following the August 2018 storm, an analysis by the borough found that the basin would only handle 60% of a 100-year storm event, leading borough council members to seek the state grant.